Of the 39.9 million people living with HIV worldwide, nearly a quarter (9.3 million) are not receiving adequate treatment. As a result, one person dies every minute from AIDS-related causes.

The data is in a report released on Monday (22.Jul.2024) by UNAIDS (Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS), before the official opening of the 25th International AIDS Conference in Munich, Germany.

According to the report, world leaders committed to reducing new annual infections to less than 370,000 by 2025, but in 2023 there were 1.3 million new infections, more than 3 times higher than established.

“And now, with funding cuts and a rise in opposition to human rights, the progress already made is being put at risk.”says the study.

According to the executive director of UNAIDS, Winnie Byanyimait is possible to meet the goal of ending the AIDS pandemic as a public health threat by 2030, but it is necessary to ensure that the HIV response is well resourced and that human rights are protected.

“Decisive action by leaders can save millions of lives, prevent millions of new HIV infections, and ensure that all people living with HIV can live healthy, fulfilling lives.”he says.

Reduction

Expanding access to HIV treatment has halved AIDS-related deaths, from 1.3 million in 2010 to 630,000 in 2023.

“However, the world is off track to meet the 2025 target of reducing AIDS-related deaths to fewer than 250,000.”informs UNAIDS.

The report shows that the number of new HIV infections has fallen by 39% globally since 2010 and by 59% in Eastern and Southern Africa. However, the number of new infections is rising in the Middle East and North Africa, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, and Latin America.

The UNAIDS document also shows that the percentage of people with access to antiretroviral treatment increased from 47% in 2010 to 75% in 2023.

Conference

The 25th International AIDS Conference was held from July 22 to 26. It was estimated to receive 15,000 participants. Organized by the IAS (International AIDS Society), the event will bring together people living with, affected by or working with HIV and AIDS to share knowledge and information about the response to the epidemic over the past 40 years.

Representatives of the Department of HIV, AIDS, Tuberculosis, Viral Hepatitis and Sexually Transmitted Infections of the Ministry of Health were at the event to present results of Brazilian experiences in the response to HIV.

With information from Brazil Agency.