A three-story house collapsed in the Complexo de Favelas do Lins, in the area

north of Rio de Janeiro, this Monday, 1st. One person died and five others were left.

wounds.

The death was confirmed by the Secretary of Civil Defense and General Commander of the Corps of

Rio Firefighters, Leandro Monteiro. “Unfortunately we had one death, but we managed to remove

five victims alive from the rubble,” wrote Monteiro on Twitter.

Firefighters from the Grajaú and Vila Isabel barracks, neighborhoods close to the Cotia community, a

of the 11 that make up Complexo do Lins, were triggered around 7:50 pm this Monday.

At the scene, firefighters immediately sent two victims to the hospital. a third

person had already been rescued. Two others remained buried, but were located with

life a few hours later. The sixth person was found dead. Around 22:30, the

work, which involved dozens of men and sniffer dogs, was ended.

A woman and two children were taken to Hospital do Andaraí, in the north zone.

Part of the Grajaú-Jacarepaguá road, an expressway that connects the north and west zones of Rio and

cuts through the accident region, it was closed for the rescue operation to take place. Not yet

The causes of the collapse are clear.