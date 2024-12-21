One person has died and another is in very serious condition as a result intoxicated this Saturday at poor combustion of a stove firewood in Quintanar del Rey (Basin).

The two people affected they were in the room which has a warehouse located on Murillo Street, in Quintanar del Rey, where they were found at 7:48 a.m., sources from the 112 emergency service of Castilla-La Mancha have reported.

One of the affected people has died and the other has been evacuated in a helicopter health care to the General University Hospital of Albacete in state very seriousalthough at the moment there is no more information about his identity, 112 has noted.

The person who has been evacuated to the hospital has been attended by an emergency doctor at the scene, to which a mobile ICU, an ambulance, firefighters from the Motilla del Palancar park (Cuenca) and agents from the Civil Guard have also traveled.