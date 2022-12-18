The head of the Belgorod region Gladkov announced the death during shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

At least one person died near Belgorod due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was announced by the Governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegram-channel.

According to the head of the region, five people were injured during the strike – one in the Belgorod region of the region and four more in Belgorod. They were taken to the hospital in a moderate condition.

“Miraculously, two children in this house were not injured. At the moment the projectile arrived, they were at the epicenter,” Gladkov said.

He added that 14 residential buildings and 9 cars were damaged due to shelling. “Damage [также] available at the poultry farm. I left for the place, ”the governor wrote.

Earlier it was reported that at least four people were injured in Belgorod on December 18 after air defense systems went off in the vicinity of the capital of the region.