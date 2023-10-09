Kevin Paredes Jiménez, a native of Ecuador, died early this Sunday night in Bera (Navarra) as a result of injuries suffered by the explosion and fire of an electronic device that he had charging on his bedside table, very close to the bed he slept in. The first investigations carried out by the police force have ruled out that the explosion of the victim’s mobile phone was the cause of the fire that affected the headboard and the mattress on which he was resting and that caused serious burns from which he has not been able to recover. Judicial Police officers from the Civil Guard of the regional community are investigating what could have caused the domestic accident in which the 25-year-old man died.

The explosion occurred this Sunday at noon in the victim’s room. The neighbors of the apartment block where the young man lived with his mother were the ones who alerted the Civil Guard about what happened. At first, the agents performed resuscitation maneuvers on the man, badly affected by burns and smoke. The victim was transferred by medical helicopter to the Cruces Hospital (Bizkaia), where he was admitted to the Burn Unit with a very serious prognosis. The Civil Guard has confirmed his death after 9:30 p.m. this Sunday.

At first, the police force reported that the device that had exploded was the victim’s mobile phone. However, after carrying out a first inspection, the agents confirmed that the flames were caused by the explosion of an electronic device that was plugged into the electrical current, although they were not able to specify what type, since it had been destroyed and unrecognizable to the naked eye as a result of the action of the fire.

What the investigators have ruled out after the first visual inspection is that it was the mobile phone, since it was found on the floor of the house with no signs of explosion or ignition. The dense smoke generated by the fire required the intervention of Navarra firefighters.