On the territory of the Elginskoye field in the Neryungri district in Yakutia, a container was depressurized with an intense shock wave, as a result, one person died and another was injured. This was announced on Wednesday, June 21, by the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation for the region.

“It was established that during the welding work on the water tank, the tank was depressurized with an intense shock wave. As a result of the incident, two people were injured in a fall from a height, one of them died, ”the statement says. message departments.

It is noted that the victim was assisted, and a decision is being made to transport him by air ambulance to the city of Neryungri.

Employees of the Neryungri militarized mine rescue unit are working at the scene of the incident.

Earlier, on June 8, at a plant in Zlatoust, Chelyabinsk region, two workers died and another was injured when a heating tank at an industrial enterprise was depressurized during pneumatic pressure testing. On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was opened on negligently causing the death of two or more persons.