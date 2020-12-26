In Kabardino-Balkaria, one person died as a result of an accident, five more were injured, reported December 25 on website regional traffic police department.

The accident occurred earlier on Friday at 15:44 (the time coincides with Moscow time) on the Argudan-Aleksandrovskaya highway in the Maisky district. A Volkswagen car and a passenger “Gazelle” collided on the route Nalchik-Terek.

“According to preliminary data, as a result of an accident, the driver of a foreign car received injuries incompatible with life, five passengers of the Gazelle with various injuries were taken to medical institutions,” the text says.

On the fact of the incident, law enforcement officers are checking. The causes and circumstances of the accident are being investigated.

