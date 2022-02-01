The driver of a foreign car drove into a lamppost on a bridge in the Omsk region, as a result, one person died, three more were injured. This was reported on January 31 at site Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the region.

According to preliminary information, the driver of the Mercedes was driving along the bridge named after 60 Years of Victory in the area of ​​building No. 40 along Frunze Street when he ran into a power transmission line pylon standing in the direction of the car. Due to a strong collision, the car overturned, and drivers and passengers fell out of it onto the roadway.

“As a result, one person died, and three more were taken to the hospital in serious condition,” the department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

As a source told Izvestia, one of the victims was a local policeman.

The circumstances of the incident are established. In particular, investigators want to find out who was driving a foreign car.

Investigators opened a criminal case into the accident.

Earlier, on January 7, in the Stavropol Territory, two people were killed and four others were injured in a collision of a car with a fence. The car was moving along the highway at a very high speed, after which it flew into the fence. From a powerful blow, two people died on the spot, four more were hospitalized.