The press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported that one person died as a result of a rock collapse at a mine in Kuzbass, reports RIA News.

“Now 92 people have been brought to the surface, five people remain to carry out work on the life support of the mine, one person died,” the message says.

Currently, 24 specialists of the Russian Emergencies Ministry are working on the site, five pieces of equipment are involved.

According to preliminary data, the main version of what happened is the human factor.

“There was no explosion in the mine. The main version is the human factor during mining operations, ”the source explained.

The press service of the regional Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reported that an investigation team had left for the scene.

Earlier it was reported that a criminal case was opened over the death of a worker in a mine in Chukotka in early January.

On January 5, during mining operations in a mine located 430 kilometers from the urban district of Egvekinot, the roof collapsed.