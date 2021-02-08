The body of the deceased was found at the site of a fire in an apartment building in Yakutsk, reports site GU EMERCOM for the Republic of Sakha.

“During the extinguishing of the fire, the firefighters found the body of the deceased, the identity is being established,” the department said.

It is noted that the area of ​​the fire was 100 square meters. Three apartments and the roof of the building were damaged.

Ten people were evacuated from the site of the fire. The reason for the emergency is being established.

Let us remind you that the incident took place on February 8 in a two-story wooden house located on Shevchenko Street. Earlier, the Yakutsk administration reported five victims. The message of the Ministry of Emergency Situations clarifies that one person was injured.