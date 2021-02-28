One person died, two more were injured as a result of a fire in an apartment building in the Republic of Sakha, reports website GU EMERCOM for the region.

The incident took place in the village of Aikhal. The fire covered an area of ​​360 square meters. At the time of the arrival of the first fire brigade, the second floor and the roof of the building were on fire.

The injured were hospitalized. The identity of the deceased is being established. Interrogators of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, as well as employees of the Investigative Committee, are working on the spot. In total, five units of fire fighting equipment and 19 people were involved in extinguishing the fire.

Earlier it was reported that in the Novgorod region, two people became victims of a fire in a residential building.