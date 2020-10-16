As a result of a fire that occurred in a residential building on Beloglazov Street in the city of Almetyevsk, a person died. The cause of the fire is being investigated, the press service of the Main Directorate of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for Tatarstan reported on its VKontakte page on Friday, October 16.

The identity of the deceased is being established.

According to the department, information about the fire at the address: st. Beloglazova, 121 was admitted to rescuers at 15:00 on Friday.

The forces and means of the Almetyevsk fire and rescue garrison went to the place of the emergency, the fire was assigned the first rank. It turned out that the fire took place in one of the apartments on the first floor.

At 15:07 the fire was localized over an area of ​​40 sq. m, after four minutes open combustion was eliminated. Rescuers found the body of a man at the scene.

The press service of the ministry published photos from the place of the fire. They show a completely burnt-out apartment located on the first floor of an apartment building.

The cause of the fire is being established. Agency “Tatmedia” referring to one of the residents of the neighboring house, he clarifies that a gas explosion occurred in the house, windows were broken. It is noted that in place of the emergency left and about. Prosecutor of Almetyevsk Marat Gimaev; and Deputy Prosecutor of the city Roman Shirokov.

