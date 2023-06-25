The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Sunday, June 25, hit Donetsk, the area of ​​the Donetsk City shopping center. Izvestia shows footage from the scene of the shelling.

Previously, one person died, if injured. The footage shows that the impact of Ukrainian militants damaged residential buildings – glass and window frames were broken. The branches of trees were also cut by fragments of shells. Cars parked close to the impact site were also damaged.

The Ukrainian army shells the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics daily. Most often, Donetsk, Gorlovka, Yasinovataya (DPR) and a number of settlements of the LPR fall under fire.

Earlier on the same day, it was reported about the shelling by the Armed Forces of Gorlovka. 15 rockets were fired from the MLRS in the Nikitovsky district of the city.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

