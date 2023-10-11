As a result of a roof collapse in a mine at the Ust-Yaivinsky mine in the Perm region, one person died. About this on October 12 reported press service of the main directorate of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations for the region.

It is specified that the collapse occurred in a chamber of the Ust-Yaivinsky potassium mine in the urban district of Berezniki.

“At 00:08 [по местному времени; в 22:08 11 октября по мск] The operational duty shift received a message about a collapse in the mine. <...> According to preliminary information, there were 83 people in the mine. Unfortunately, there was a fatality as a result of the collapse,” the statement said.

Employees of the RSChS (Unified State System for the Prevention and Elimination of Emergency Situations) consisting of 27 people and 8 pieces of equipment are working at the scene of the incident. All information about the incident, as well as the reasons for what happened, are being clarified.

Earlier, on October 9, it was reported that a person died during the demolition and dismantling of buildings on the territory of a former tractor plant on Montazhnikov Street in Tambov. According to investigators, as a result of the collapse of the wall of one of the buildings, an excavator was buried under the rubble. There was a 36-year-old driver inside. The man was injured and died at the scene.