A person of Asian nationality died and two others were seriously injured, as a result of an accident involving an air-conditioning unit during its maintenance by technicians of a company that undertakes maintenance work for electrical appliances. The highest residential tower in Sharjah.

Sharjah Police stated in a tweet on its Twitter account that the accident caused the death of one of the workers of Asian nationality, and the injury of two others seriously, as they were transferred to the hospital immediately by the police forces present at the site of the accident.





