In an accident involving two vehicles within the Amur Area, an individual died, and several other others had been injured.

On the website regional division of the Ministry of Inner Affairs reported that on Sunday night time on the forty third km of the Blagoveshchensk – Svobodny freeway two international vehicles collided: Toyota Vitz and Daewoo Nexia.

On account of the accident, one particular person died and 7 had been injured.

An investigative and operational group is engaged on the spot, all the explanations and circumstances of the highway incident are established.

On Saturday night, within the Leningrad area, a truck with gas oil hit a pedestrian after which capsized. Because of this, gas oil spilled onto the roadway. Visitors on this part of the highway was closed.