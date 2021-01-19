A person of Asian nationality died and 8 people were injured, with moderate and light injuries, in a traffic accident between 19 heavy and light vehicles in the Al-Maqatara area “towards Al-Mafraq” in Abu Dhabi this morning, as reported by Abu Dhabi Police through its official account on the social networking site “Twitter”.

The accident occurred due to failure to take into account the road conditions and not leaving an adequate safety distance due to poor horizontal visibility due to fog.

Abu Dhabi Police called for caution and caution while driving, and not to be occupied with other than the road, especially during foggy hours, to avoid accidents, maintain the safety of everyone, and follow up on weather forecasts, stressing the importance of adhering to safe driving and the speeds set on roads in these circumstances.





