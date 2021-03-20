One person died and four more were injured in an accident in the Irkutsk region, according to the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Saturday, March 20.

At about 07:00 local time (02:00 Moscow time), Toyota Hiace and Hyundai Creta collided on the P-255 Siberia federal highway near the village of Zalari.

“Having received injuries incompatible with life, the Hyundai driver died at the scene of the accident. The Toyota driver has been hospitalized, ”the agency said in a statement.

It is clarified that three more passengers turned to doctors for help, including a 16-year-old teenager.

According to information TASS, a married couple was driving in a Hyundai car: a 57-year-old man who was driving was killed, his wife was taken to a medical facility.

The causes and circumstances of the accident are being investigated.

