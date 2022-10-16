One person died and another was injured in an accident in the Kizlyar region of Dagestan. This was reported on October 16 in the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan.

“At about 17:00, at km 502 of the Stavropol-Prokhladny-Mozdok-Kizlyar-Kraynovka highway, in the Kizlyar district, a 53-year-old resident of Kizlyar, driving a VAZ-21053 car, drove into a lane intended for oncoming traffic and collided with a VAZ-210930 car driven by a 45-year-old local resident.

The driver of the VAZ-21053 died at the scene due to serious bodily injuries. It is noted that the man who was driving the VAZ-210930 was taken to the hospital with various injuries.

The day before, two accidents occurred on one section of the road in Dagestan with a difference of several minutes. As a result of accidents, five people died, including a child.

Before that, on September 29, five people died in an accident with a minibus in Dagestan. According to preliminary data, the KamAZ brakes failed, the driver lost control and crashed into a fixed-route taxi.