A person holding the nationality of an Asian country died, and eight others were injured in a traffic accident between 19 heavy and light vehicles in the Al-Maqatara area, towards Mafraq, in Abu Dhabi, yesterday morning.

Abu Dhabi Police stated that the accident occurred as a result of drivers not taking into account the road conditions, and not leaving an adequate safety distance, due to poor horizontal visibility due to fog.

The police called on drivers to exercise caution and caution while driving, and not to be occupied with other than the road, especially during fog hours, to avoid accidents, maintain the safety of everyone, and follow up on air bulletins, stressing the importance of adhering to safe driving and the speeds set on the roads, in such circumstances.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

