Dubai Civil Defense controlled a fire that broke out in a building in the Karama area, resulting in the death of one person and the injury of three others. The Dubai Civil Defense spokesman stated that a report was received by the Civil Defense Operations Room about an accident in the Al Karama area at approximately 12:17 pm yesterday, so the Al Karama Fire Station was immediately mobilized as the first responder and the competent authority.

The spokesman said that upon arriving at the incident three minutes after the report, it became clear that the size of the fire was medium, and had broken out on the third floor of a building in the area, and then the Port Said Fire Station moved in for support and assistance.

He added that the fire and rescue teams began fighting the fire upon their arrival, and after the building was evacuated of its occupants, and were able to control it within 20 minutes. Then a signal was received that the incident had been contained, and four were reported injured, one of whom later died from his injury, after being transferred to the hospital. Civil Defense personnel later carried out cooling operations, then the site was handed over to the competent authorities to determine the causes of the accident according to established procedures.