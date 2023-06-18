How did you feel about the content of this article?

One person was killed and at least 19 were injured in the early morning shooting. | Photo: Playback/ABC7 Chicago

One person was killed and at least 19 others were injured in a shooting early Sunday (18) in the southern suburb of Willowbrook, Illinois, United States.

According to the local fire department, around 200 young people were gathered in the parking lot of a shopping center for the Juneteenth celebration. [feriado nacional de 19 de junho, que comemora a emancipação dos escravos afroamericanos]when the shooting began, around half past midnight (local time).

Authorities said two of those shot were in critical condition, while others suffered minor injuries. Police are still investigating who fired the shots.