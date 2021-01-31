On unauthorized actions that take place on January 31 in the Far East and Siberia, according to “OVD-Info”, 261 people have already been detained.

Most of the detainees are in Vladivostok – 96, Krasnoyarsk – 44 and Novokuznetsk – 23. In Moscow and St. Petersburg, one person has been detained so far.

Earlier it was reported that 30 people were arrested for participating in an illegal action on January 23 in Moscow, and another 64 received administrative fines.

According to the UK, at the protest rallies, the facts of attacks on law enforcement officers, hooliganism and damage to property were recorded.