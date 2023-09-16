A fatal accident on the Felipe Carrillo Puerto – Santa Amalia highway, in Quintana Roo, left about 15 injured and one person dead.

One person dead and about 15 more injureds is the preliminary balance left by a crash recorded this afternoon in a federal highway of the state of Quintana Rooapproximately 27 kilometers from the city of Felipe Carrillo Puerto.

The tragic accident that involved a passenger van and a compact car was recorded around 2:00 p.m. today at kilometer 160+000 of Highway 307, in the section Felipe Carrillo Puerto – Santa Amalia.

After the strong crash, several calls were issued to the 911 emergency line, with lifeguards from the Mexican Red Cross, National Emergency Commission, Civil Protection and agents from the National Guard arriving in the area minutes later.

The paramedics immediately began to attend to those close to them. 15 injured caused by the crash between the Fiat car and the van #26 that covered the Carrillo – Playa del Carmen route, in the tourist state of Quintana Roo.

After receiving first aid, the passengers in the van were urgently transferred to the Felipe Carrillo Puerto general hospital aboard two ambulances from the Red Cross and the National Emergency Commission, highlighting that several had fractures in their extremities and blows. in various parts of the body and that also six of the injured were in serious condition.