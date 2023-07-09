Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

Split

A dispute has probably escalated in Rhineland-Palatinate. One person was killed with a knife. The background of the fact is still completely unclear.

Update from Saturday, July 8, 9:54 p.m.: In Bad Hönningen in Rhineland-Palatinate, a person was fatally injured with a knife. According to the police, this was preceded by an argument. Rumors of a killing spree circulating on the Internet could not be confirmed, a spokesman reported in the evening.

In addition, several people were injured. There is currently no risk that the suspect has been arrested. The police did not provide any further information, such as the fatality.

First report from Saturday, July 8th: Bad Hönningen – The city of Bad Hönningen in Rhineland-Palatinate is in shock: A person is said to have injured several people with a knife, the police said. “There was a knife attack,” said a spokesman in Koblenz on Saturday evening (July 8).

Several people are said to have been injured in Bad Hönningen. (Iconic image) © Torsten Silz/dpa

Knife attack in Bad Hönningen: “There is no longer a danger”

However, the police have already given the all-clear: “There is no longer any danger.” Further details are not known for the time being. He could not provide any further information about the crime, the identity of the alleged perpetrator or the severity of the injuries, it said.

There was also a knife attack in France recently. Several children were injured. (kas/dpa)