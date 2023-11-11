Home page World

Split

A special police task force is preparing for the operation. © Cevin Dettlaff/TNN/dpa

The operation in the town of Vieritz in the municipality of Milower Land is still ongoing. Residents were urged not to leave their homes.

Brandenburg an der Havel – One person was arrested after an armed man with a child shot at the police from a residential building in Brandenburg. The spokeswoman for the West Police Department, Kerstin Schröder, told the German Press Agency on Saturday. The arrest took place late on Friday afternoon.

A man came out of the house with a gun and was overpowered by police. According to the information, no one was injured. According to the spokeswoman, there is another man in the building.

The operation in the town of Vieritz in the municipality of Milower Land is still ongoing after around 21 hours. Dozens of rescue workers and numerous police vehicles could be seen in pictures. An armored vehicle was also on site.

Emergency services arrived in Vieritz on Friday at 1:45 p.m., the small town is about 20 kilometers northwest of Brandenburg an der Havel. Special police units were also deployed to the scene due to an assumed risk to the child’s well-being. According to the information, there was a decision from the district court, suggested by the youth welfare office. The exact background to the incident was initially unclear. A police spokesman initially did not want to provide any details about the armed person this morning.

Heavy equipment from a police special operations team rolls through the town. After an armed person with a child shot at the police, the operation in the Havelland district is still ongoing after around 20 hours. © Cevin Dettlaff/TNN/dpa

The main street of the small town and the residential area in which the building is located are largely cordoned off. Residents were urged not to leave their homes. Residents who wanted to enter the area from outside were turned away and asked to find other accommodation or places to stay because the police needed “leeway to maneuver”. dpa