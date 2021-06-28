One pedestrian was killed and one was hospitalized as a result of a car collision in the Tuymazinsky district in Bashkiria, the portal reported on Monday, June 28 NewsBash…

According to the newspaper, at 19:00 (17:00 Moscow time) in the Tuimazinsky district, 1331 km of the Samara-Ufa-Chelyabinsk highway, a 32-year-old driver of a domestic UAZ Patriot car ran into two pedestrians crossing the roadway in the wrong place. According to witnesses, the blow was so strong that the mother and son were literally smashed along the highway, the State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company noted “Bashkortostan”…

As a result of the road accident, a 32-year-old resident of Belebey died at the scene. Her 12-year-old son was hospitalized with injuries.

Proceedings have begun, during which the reasons and circumstances of the incident will be established.

