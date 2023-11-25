One person was killed in the West Bank by Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) gunfire. The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced this on Sunday, November 26.

“A 20-year-old Palestinian died this night as a result of Israeli shelling in the town of Al-Bira near the city of Ramallah in the West Bank,” the report states.

Earlier, on November 25, it became known that two Palestinians were killed as a result of an Israeli raid in the city of Jenin in the West Bank.

On November 19, Al Jazeera reported that the IDF had begun assaulting populated areas in the West Bank. It was noted that heavy military equipment and bulldozers are destroying the streets of the city of Jenin.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the radical Palestinian movement Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.