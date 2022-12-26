50% of Italians recycle Christmas presents

Recycling has different forms and methods. Among the main ones we find that 5 out of 10 will recycle the gifts received these holidays or that they keep during the year to use them at the right time (53% women and 47% men); there are even those who earn with the gift received through the sale on online platforms, we are talking about 3 out of 10 recyclers (60% men, 40% women), while 2 out of 10 will exchange the gifts received in purchase shops to transform them in vouchers to spend or take other items to give as gifts (55% women 45% men).





Among the recycled gifts we find in pole position foodstuffs for 45% (wines, sparkling wines, cured meats, cheeses, prosecco, grappa, bitters, panettone, pandoro, chocolate, nougat, honey, jam, regional sweets and other food and wine products); 29% are followed by scarves, gloves, hats, socks, personal products such as cosmetics and creams; for 15% books, stationery and leather goods11% toys.

Italians confirm the trend that has been consolidating in recent years with Christmas gifts, that of being “serial recyclers”. This is more than 26 million people, almost one in two Italians. Despite the increase in thirteenth-month salaries (+4% from 44 billion in 2021 to 45.7 this year) and the recovery, albeit partial, of work, the dynamics of consumption and the propensity to spend are driven by spasmodic research of savings due to the uncertainty of tomorrow, determined by inflationary dynamics and high energy costs which erode savings and purchasing power for a significant portion of Italians who sometimes out of selfishness, others out of necessity aim to protect their personal spending, so much so that there are 10 million Italians in poverty (absolute and relative). This is what emerges from a research by the Confcooperative Study Center.





This announces a saving of 3.2 billion euros for those who will recycle gifts: 400 million more than last year, but still 100 less of pre-pandemic Christmas. Recycling is confirmed to be a constantly growing trend in recent years.

Subscribe to the newsletter

