This is one of the biggest uncertainties that weighs on Spanish banks: what will happen when all those who took advantage of delays in the return of their credits have to face payments. The Bank of Spain has already given you figures: it considers that around 20% of the expired credit moratoriums last year were under special surveillance, while slightly less than 10% were classified as doubtful. The rest were in a normal credit situation.

The box included in the Financial Stability Report indicates that among the individuals who opted for credit moratoriums due to the pandemic, “it is observed that the unemployment situation and lower income are associated with a lower rate of variation of assets problematic, which would indicate that the moratoriums are preventing the appearance of credit problems in some of the most vulnerable segments ”.

For all these reasons, the Bank of Spain has pointed to the need to “carefully monitor credit deferrals in Spain in the coming months”, before maturities arrive. If delinquencies rise, some entities could be forced to make more provisions, something that would harm their results. Santander and Bankinter, the only two that have presented results until March, rule out having to increase provisions in 2021.

34,000 million remain in pending moratoriums

The Bank of Spain combines the monitoring data of the credit default programs (legal and by agreement of the companies) reported by the entities with the Bank of Spain’s Risk Information Center (CIRBE) to analyze their evolution. At the end of 2020, 1.38 million moratoriums had been granted in Spain, with a deferred credit amount of 56,000 million, of which 34,000 million remained in force, which mainly corresponded to sectoral moratoriums, those of the banks.

Around 85% of the current moratoriums will expire during the first semester of this year, especially in the months of April and May. In other words, by the end of the second semester, the banks will know a good part of the impact of the pandemic on their delinquencies.

In one of the graphs, it can be seen “how the unemployed, foreigners, older people or people with lower incomes have registered a greater fall in total credit. On the other hand, there are no significant differences by gender ”, indicates the report.

Foreigners reduced credits more

And he points out that “foreigners reduced their total credit more when they agreed to moratoriums.” Regarding the evolution of doubtful and non-performing loans, “relevant growth differences are only observed in the group of unemployed (with higher variation rates than the rest of individuals) and in that of foreigners. As a whole, it seems that the individuals most economically affected by the pandemic have seen their bank credit reduced more than the rest, and, on the contrary, in this group, there has been a lower reduction in credit risk ”.

By type of guarantee, 21% of loans with overdue default and with mortgage guarantee are under special surveillance (15% for those without guarantee or other than real estate) and 9% in doubtful (6% for the rest of the unsecured real estate loans).

The results of the analysis of the Bank of Spain show that legal moratoriums are 33% more likely to enter a risk situation and that the average probability of being in a problem situation increases 50% for the most indebted households.

The study also reflects that the most indebted households or those who reside in territories most affected by the pandemic in terms of job destruction are also more likely that their legal moratoriums will transition to a sectoral moratorium, which could be postponing a materialization of risks in form of future delinquency, by containing them by overlapping moratoriums.