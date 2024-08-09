Home policy

From: Lea Winkler

The Ukrainian armed forces are advancing rapidly in the Kursk region in the Ukraine war. A Ukrainian brigade could become a problem for Russia.

Kursk – The 80th Air Assault Brigade, one of Ukraine’s elite troops and equipped for hard, fast attacks, has apparently joined the Ukrainian attack against Russia. A video circulating on Telegram on Thursday evening shows the first moments of a heavy Ukrainian attack on Russian positions.

A mixture of former Soviet tanks and mine clearing vehicles, as well as American wheeled infantry fighting vehicles, Stryker, can be seen. According to Forbes This is confirmed by the participation of one of the best-equipped and fastest-moving brigades in Ukraine – the 80th Air Assault Brigade. Their participation underlines the scale of the Ukrainian operation against the army of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin.

“Operational surprise effect”: Ukrainian attack in Kursk border region

Since Russia expanded its war against Ukraine, pro-Ukrainian fighters have carried out small, short operations across the border into southern Russia. The current Ukrainian attack is risky. 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers are said to be Forbes in and around the invasion zone. Artillery, drones and air defenses play a supporting role. The Russian Northern Group, which is fighting along the border zone, has around 48,000 soldiers.

Artillery, drones and air defense play a supporting role. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO/Stanislav Krasilnikov

The Ukrainian attack is outnumbered, even with the 80th Air Assault Brigade. The Northern Group is reportedly currently in Vovchansk. A smart move to cross the border where the Northern Group is weakest. “The command of the Ukrainian Defense Forces has achieved an operational surprise effect,” the Ukrainian Center for Defense Strategies noted. The relocation of the Russian border troops could be a decisive factor in the outcome of the Ukrainian operation.

Selenskyj speaks out for the first time after Kursk initiative

president Volodymyr Zelensky declared on Thursday evening (8 August) in a video message from Kiev: “Russia has brought war to our country and must feel the consequences of its actions.” He stressed that Ukraine is striving for a just peace as soon as possible. He deliberately avoided mentioning the recent fighting in Kursk or the advance of his troops across the border into Russia by name. He simply emphasized that the results so far correspond to the country’s current needs. (lw)