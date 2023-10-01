One of those who tried to carry out a terrorist attack in the center of Ankara was a member of the banned PKK

One of the attackers who tried to carry out a terrorist attack in the center of Ankara has been identified as a member of the PKK/YPG (Kurdistan Workers’ Party banned in Turkey – note by Lenta.ru). About it reports Yeni Şafak newspaper with reference to the Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“The identity of one of the terrorists who committed a terrorist attack in front of the entrance gate of the Main Security Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkey in the central district of Kizilay has been established,” the publication reported.