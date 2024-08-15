One of the two people injured in the attack at the grocery store in Parajes de San Isidro died tonight in the hospital.
Medical personnel at the General Hospital of Zone 66 of the Social Security reported the death of one of the two injured people who were taken to the hospital tonight by relatives.
The identity has not been revealed, and with this death the number of intentional homicides in the statistics for the month of August has reached 33.
#shot #grocery #store #dies #hospital
Leave a Reply