One of those responsible for the clandestine operation that caused the Watergate scandal and led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon died on Tuesday at the age of 90, according to US media. Gordon liddy He died at his daughter’s home in the state of Virginia. His death was not related to covid-19, according to the family.

Liddy, former FBI agent, orchestrated with a former CIA agent, Howard Hunt, the operation in which in 1972 two men posed as plumbers to enter the national headquarters of the Democratic Party, located in a building called Watergate, mainly to place microphones. After the revelation of this fact by the Washington Post, Nixon was faced with a parliamentary impeachment procedure and finally decided to resign before the process ended.

Liddy and Hunt were sentenced to prison after the operation became known. Although his original sentence was between 6 and 20 years in prison, Liddy He only spent 52 months behind bars as his sentence was commuted by Democratic President Jimmy Carter.. Then he became a successful radio host.

In the HBO series about the Watergate scandal, Liddy was played by American actor Justin Theroux.