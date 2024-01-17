Last Tuesday, the Colombian Police arrested Greg Oliver Higuera Marcano, alias Maquiaa Venezuelan citizen allegedly involved in the attempted murder in Madrid, on November 9, of the former president of the PP in Catalonia and co-founder of Vox Alejo Vidal-Quadras, according to has advanced The confidential and EL PAÍS has confirmed in sources close to the investigation. The arrest occurred when Higuera was trying to enter Colombia through the border post of Villa del Rosario, a municipality in the metropolitan area of ​​Cúcuta, capital of the department of Norte de Santander. He came from his country, where he had fled after learning that the Spanish police were looking for him for the attack. During the documentation control, the Colombian authorities detected that there was an Interpol 'red notice' against him for terrorism crimes issued by the Madrid authorities, as reported on the social network X (formerly Twitter) by the immigration department. Colombia has initiated the procedures for his extradition.

With him, there are now four people arrested for the attempted murder of the politician, after the arrest, in November, of three people in Spain. A fifth alleged suspect is still unaccounted for, the French citizen of Tunisian origin Mehrez Ayar, 37, whom the police have identified as the alleged perpetrator of the shot that seriously injured Vidal-Quadras. Ayar was already wanted before the Madrid attack by Paris authorities for another murder. When the assassination attempt occurred, the politician linked the assassination attempt to his public support for a dissident group to the Iranian regime.

The investigation by the Spanish police indicates that the man now detained in Colombia, who had previously been imprisoned both in his country and in Italy for different crimes, allegedly had a double role in the attack against the former leader of the PP and Vox. On the one hand, he is identified as the person who suggested the Tunisian hitman participate in the assassination attempt, since they both knew each other after having met in an Italian prison. Furthermore, Higuera is identified as the person who contacted one of those detained in Spain in November, Adrián RB, an unemployed man from Mijas (Málaga) dedicated to doing small works. Maquia, who had lived in this town on the Costa del Sol, supposedly commissioned him to purchase the large-displacement motorcycle with which Ayar later traveled to Madrid to commit the attack and, subsequently, flee the scene.

In exchange, the now arrested man gave the young man the amount of the vehicle and a bonus of 500 euros for the management. After being provisionally released after testifying at the National Court, Adrián RB told EL PAÍS that he considered himself used by third parties and expressed regret for having established a friendly relationship with Maquia, whom he even introduced to his family. “They have cheated me,” Adrián RB defended himself in conversation with this newspaper. The young man admitted that he had received money for purchasing the vehicle, but denied knowing what it was going to be used for.

This motorcycle was found shortly after the assassination attempt, burned in a field in Fuenlabrada, a town southwest of the capital. The discovery of the VIN (vehicle identification number) among the remains allowed investigators to reach the young man from Malaga and, with it, another of the alleged suspects, Naraya G., the employee of a small firm specialized in “assistance to victims of fraud and bad practices in the financial sector” born in Cáñar (Granada, 350 inhabitants).

According to the investigation, Naraya G. allegedly had an active participation in the event and was even the person who paid the hitman who shot Vidal-Quadras. The images recorded by the security cameras of the commercial premises near several key places of the assassination attempt place him there in the days before and on the same day of the attack. Converted to Islam, he professes Shiism, the majority branch in Iran, this young man is the only connection that has transcended, until now, the alleged Iranian connection in the attack reported by Vidal-Quadras.

The fourth detainee is Sasha B., a British national and the romantic partner of Naraya G. The police are still not clear about her degree of involvement in the events and if she knew about her partner's activities. After testifying at the National Court, both she and the unemployed young man from Malaga were released with precautionary measures. Naraya G. was remanded in provisional prison.