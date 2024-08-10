Temirlan Eskerjanov, one of those convicted of the murder of Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, made a recruitment agreement with the Ministry of Defense in March 2024and is now fighting in the war in Ukraine.

After signing the contract with the entity, joined the Northern Military District of the Russian Armyparticipating in war strategies against the neighboring country, as stated by security sources from the Russian agency TASS.

Boris Nemtsov was assassinated in 2015 and was known to be Vladimir Putin’s strongest adversary, his murder being the most significant in the political arena of the European country since the beginning of the Russian president’s term.

According to the media ‘BBC Mundo’, Nemtsov was pursued for almost a year by an agent linked to the murder of politiciansFollowing an investigation, evidence was found that the victim was stalked for around 13 trips prior to her murder.

Russian authorities have completely distanced themselves from the case, denying their involvement in the crime. According to the sources, the other convicts associated with the murder of Boris Nemtsov refused to be part of the agreement to participate in the war with Ukraine.

The contract between the Russian Ministry of Defense and Temirlan Skerjanov is valid for one year. The convicted man was arrested on March 6, 2015 along with four other suspects. of Chechen origin; at the event, another of those involved resisted arrest and ended up immolating himself, as reported by ‘Europa Press’.

Nemtsov was killed on 27 February 2015 in central Moscow, shot several times near Red Square. He was widely recognised as an active anti-corruption activist, denouncing Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine.

According to information provided by investigators of the case, the mastermind behind the murder of the oppositionist is Ruslan Mukhudinov, a former member of an armed force in Chechnya. Since 2015 he has been part of the international list of Russia’s most wanted people.

