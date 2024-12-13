One of those cited by Vox for the DANA commission in Valencia was convicted of belonging to a neo-Nazi group

A member of the ultra group that claimed responsibility for the attack on Pedro Sánchez in Paiporta on November 3 and a person convicted of belonging to a neo-Nazi organization declared illegal as a representative of Valentia Forum.

These are two of the people that the Vox group has summoned to the Valencia City Council on the occasion of the non-permanent commission for the study and recovery of the areas affected by DANA in the city of Valencia, which in practice will also serve to analyze the political management of the City Council Government team led by Mayor María José Catalá that fateful October 29 in which 223 people died, 17 of them found in La Torre, Forn d’Alcedo and Castellar Oliveral, districts of the capital.

The far-right party, whose spokesperson, Juan Manuel Badenas, is the second deputy mayor of Catalá, has presented a list with 15 people, although initially the number of people appearing for each group with representation had been limited to 10. The interrogations will begin from January 7.

As elDiario.es advanced, the first of them is a representative of the ultra Revuelta group that claimed responsibility for the attack on Sánchez, during his visit with the kings and the president of the Valencian Government, Carlos Mazón, to the Valencian municipality affected by DANA. As reported by this newspaper, Adrián Campos, who presented himself as a “volunteer” of a kind of Valencian delegation of Revuelta, commented in a WhatsApp group, to which elDiario.es had access: “We from my association are here, we “We have destroyed the car, but we have only been able to hit him in the back with a stick.” “I don’t know what happened next, but he came out of our area alive,” he added. Later, he clarified that he was not in person in Paiporta (he states that he remained in Benetússer), but that he knows several of the young people who carried out the riots.

Of the list of appearances requested by Vox, the request for appearance of Andrés Romaguera García, representative of Valentia Forum, an entity allied with Revuelta and close to Vox’s postulates, also draws attention. In fact, this last entity organized a collection of products to help the populations affected by DANA and the point enabled in Valencia was the headquarters of Valentia Forum, located on San Juan Bosco street, in Orriols.

Romaguera was sentenced in 1995 along with eight other people to two months of arrest for belonging to a neo-Nazi organization declared illegal, specifically Radical Action. All of them recognized that they were part of this group and accepted its dissolution, along with that of the Unicornio association, in exchange for a one-month reduction in the sentence. According to the report of the hearing published on October 18, 1995 by the newspaper Lift-EMVRomaguera was a prominent activist, head of the working and ideological group, who had participated in conferences on “immigration and Jews.” In addition, he was also a prominent member of the ultra Yomus group.

The opening of the Valentia Forum location in 2019 in one of the most multicultural neighborhoods in València due to its high immigration rate generated neighborhood protests. Badenas gave a talk at the Valentia Forum headquarters before being designated as Vox’s candidate for mayor under the title ‘Is conservatism the new punk?’, whose intervention began with the phrase “it is better to be a punk than a beach faggot.” ”, in reference to the Siniestro Total song.

Both Badenas and the Vox councilor, Cecilia Herrero, have been denounced by the Prosecutor’s Office for alleged hate crimes. The first, deputy mayor and municipal spokesperson for Vox, attributed the murder of a 40-year-old man on the Puente de las Moreras in Valencia to an immigrant when the perpetrator of the events was Spanish, a hoax that he spread through a video on his social network to end up paying for the invasion of the Moors”; “Disgust. They are wild. Africa out of civilized Europe” or “They are not migrants or immigrants; They are Invaders.”