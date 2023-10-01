Around sixty people, including family and friends of the fire victims, were being treated at the Murcia Sports Palace after 12:30 p.m. by a team of psychologists.

The Councilor for Social Welfare, Family and Health, Pilar Torres, explained to LA VERDAD that around twenty members of the Red Cross and Civil Protection, plus various members of the Local Police, participate in the extraordinary device launched by the Consistory.

«In addition, we are carrying out a task of identifying the affected relatives, in order to provide them with the most personalized and appropriate information possible. “It is a dramatic situation and we are going to do everything in our power to give them the greatest possible support,” commented Torres.

In front of the access ramp to the basement of the Sports Palace, relatives and friends of the people who were trapped in the nightclub arrived throughout the morning, waiting to hear from them.

“This is agony”



Alan Antonio Antía, a resident of Murcia, told LA VERDAD that he was at a dinner this Saturday night in which twenty people between 30 and 50 years old participated at the La Fonda restaurant. All those attending the celebration were immigrants from Nicaragua, except one from Ecuador. Dinner began around eight at night and after it a group of nine people continued the party in the establishment.

This assistant later went home to sleep, which he was able to do until he received a call informing him of the event. «They called me on my cell phone at 5.30 in the morning. I took my scooter and when I got to the Atalayas area I found that the La Fonda store was on fire. The roof was burning and some people who were on the ground floor managed to get out. People commented that there were many people inside. “It was very distressing,” he explained.

«Of the twenty people in my group who were inside, nine did not come out. They have told us that they have found six bodies; This is agony. I don’t know why they tell us that the bodies are in the Teatre nightclub, because when I arrived Teatre was closed. We just want to know what happened and that it is what God wanted,” he added.

Alan commented that among the people who went to La Fonda were family and friends, among whom he cited “Tania, her husband Jon (from Ecuador), Sergio, Eric and Porfilia.” Specifically, they were celebrating the birthday of Eric, her cousin, who was turning 30 years old. The participants in this tragic party have been living in Murcia for 17 years, and have jobs as a delivery driver, bricklayer, waiter and caretaker for the elderly.

«This is a very hard blow that life gives you»



Another attendee, Walter Hernández, thirty years old, was on the ground floor of the La Fonda establishment when he suddenly became worried: “I started to smell smoke and I saw that it was coming from the fans in the bar below. We immediately saw that the smoke was coming from the upper floor and the club employees began to tell us to evacuate. Between the workers and some of the people who were downstairs, we helped many people get out onto the street. “There were hundreds of people in the club because there were many celebrations.”

«I saw my cousin, Jordan, and I thought everything was calm. Then I went home, in the Progreso neighborhood, hoping that my relatives would be there, but there was no one. Since I had no means of transportation, I walked to Atalayas. When I arrived I found disaster,” he told LA TRUTH.

“This is a very hard blow that life gives you,” declared Walter, who works as a gardener and whose boss went to console him and offer help to the Murcia Sports Palace, where the City Council installed psychological support rooms for family members.

Walter added that “I could never imagine that what started out as a birthday dinner at La Fonda, in Puente Tocinos, serving Colombian food, would end like this.”

This survivor of the fire commented that among the people who were “trapped” in the nightclub there are seven from Nicaragua and two from Ecuador. Among the latter he cited “Jon, although he liked us to call him ‘Muerto’, and Rafael, whom we affectionately call Rafa and from whom his partner, Gloria, is waiting for news in front of the nightclub.” There are also Eric and his partner, Orfilia del Carmen.

Walter’s aunt, Inés García, attended to the journalists between sobs and without losing “hope about the fate of my relatives.” «This is very hard. We have no news about my sister-in-law Marta and her sons Eric and Sergio,” she lamented.

Better luck occurred in the tragic early morning of this Sunday, October 1st, for Víctor Míchel Valencia, 27 years old. And, with him, his father, also Víctor, both originally from Ecuador. «My son just wrote me a WhatsApp telling me: ‘Dad, I’m fine.’ He was very worried, because he goes to the Golden nightclub and has not returned home all night and this morning. I have decided to come to the Sports Palace, after seeing the news about the fire. Fortunately, right now he is writing to me. Thank God, it’s okay. “My daughter has been looking for her brother all over the internet,” the man said.