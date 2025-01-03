The Argentine Police arrested this Friday one of two accused of supplying drugs to British singer Liam Payne before his death, which took place in a Buenos Aires hotel. This is Braian Paiz, 24, who is accused of having delivered cocaine to the artist two days before his death on October 16.

The house of Paiz, one of the five prosecuted for the singer’s death, was raided by the Police, and the detainee was transferred to court.

To Paiz He is accused of “delivering cocaine” to Paynewhom he visited at his hotel on October 14 and “accompanied him to room number 310”, where they both entered. He remained there for almost five hours. «We spend the night, we get high, because it is reality. “Something intimate happened,” he told Telefe Noticias.

In November, Paiz in a television interview he denied having given him drugs to Payne, although he did admit that he met him and shared time with him in his room.









The Argentine Justice ordered the preventive detention of two of the five people he prosecuted on Friday, including Paiz.

«Three of the accused were prosecuted without preventive detention for manslaughter, and the other two for the crime of supplying narcotics. Them They were placed in preventive detention», reported the statement from the prosecutor in charge of the case.