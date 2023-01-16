It’s okay that international days are getting a little out of hand, but International Croquette Day deserves to be celebrated. We review the finalists that next week will compete in the Madrid Fusion Alimentos de España championship. Among these seven is the best ham croquette in the world… after her grandmother’s.

Ababol (Albacete, Castilla-La Mancha) Cow and sheep milk for a star croquette



Ababol.



With the recently obtained Michelin star and aspiring to Revelation Chef at Madrid Fusión last year, Juan Monteagudo has turned Ababol into one of the beacons of the thriving cuisine from La Mancha. His croquette mixes 50% cow’s and sheep’s milk, in which he infuses ham bones. He uses a bit of gelatin to be able to roll them easily and coats them with very fine traditional breadcrumbs “so that it does not absorb too much oil and steals the flavor of what is important, the béchamel.”

Chuchu House (Turon, Asturias) Artisan milk and butter in a house with history



Chuchu House



It was born as a humble winch and has become one of the most popular tables in the mining area. Natalia Menéndez and Rafael Rodríguez, the third generation in charge of Casa Chuchu, run a modest and no-frills dining room that shines for the quality of its recipes. For the croquettes, Natalia uses milk from her father’s cows and artisan butter from Cudillero, to achieve “a lactic flavor, where the ham accompanies but does not invade.”

The Conus Table (Vigo, Galicia) Enjoyable cuisine to dip bread in the heart of Vigo



The Table of the Conus.



After a journey as a cook that has led him to work in Seville, the Costa Azul or Toledo, Víctor Conus from Barcelona landed in Vigo a few years ago, where he has ended up putting down roots. Forged in throne tables and a declared admirer of Santi Santamaría, Conus proposes a cuisine “enjoyable, to dip bread”. His croquette seeks to enhance the intensity of the ham in a “very traditional” bechamel sauce made from butter, flour and milk with a little cream, coated with fine panko.

The Oyster Shop (San Vicente de la Barquera, Cantabria) Freshly milked milk and cream to gain creaminess



The Oyster Shop.



The place that was once occupied by the star-studded Annua is now a space dedicated to informal snacking based on products from the rich Cantabrian pantry. Miguel Borreguero embroiders some sea urchin croquettes that he has adapted for the contest, making them out of Iberian ham. His secret, in addition to the patience to work the béchamel, is the freshly milked milk, butter and cream that he supplies directly from the nearby Cudaña farm. With it he achieves a bright, fine and very creamy béchamel that allows him to adjust the proportion of flour downwards.

Zalamero Tavern (Madrid) A sommelier with the soul of a cook who embroiders recipes



Smoothie Tavern.



After more than two decades as a winemaker and sommelier in some of the best restaurants, Ana Losada found herself in the midst of a pandemic without a staff and with a newly opened business that had to be sustained. “Everything but close.” So she put on her apron, revealing herself to be a cook with a natural sensibility for thrilling with classic recipes. She makes some splendid roast chicken and garlic prawn croquettes, but the ham ones are literally out of hand. Her recipe has no shortcuts, “just hours and hours of preparation over a very low heat”, after having infused the milk into the toasted bone of the ham.

La Clandestina (Toledo, Castilla La Mancha) Sheep béchamel and vocation of use



The Clandestine.



José Manuel Gallego is drawing praise from the most renowned critics with this tavern in the Las Tendillas neighborhood that, under its casual appearance, hides a cuisine with deep roots and impeccable technique. His croquette is made with milk and salty sheep butter, which gives it greater creaminess without the need to resort to cream. True to the identity of a recipe for use, he does not use the noble part of the ham, “but the one that is attached to the shank, which has a more powerful flavor.”

Berria Wine Bar (Madrid) Very reduced ham broth and pastry cream



Berria Wine Bar.



One of the most brand new openings that Madrid gave birth to during the pandemic was this luxury ‘wine bar’ with seven sommeliers and an overwhelming wine list. To accompany, oysters, steak tartar or beluga caviar, but also simple bites like these ham croquettes that aspire to become the best in the country. At the controls of the kitchen, Javier Pérez-Batallón and Vanesa Gelvés -advised by Juanjo López, from La Tasquita de Enfrente- prepare a bechamel that incorporates pastry cream and very reduced Iberian broth, “to avoid the rancid taste that can have the bone.