Natasha, Gabriele and Nico aged 22 and Luana, aged only 17: these are the names of the victims of the terrible accident on Friday night in Umbria

What happened in the night between last Friday and Saturday in San Giustino Umbro is unfortunately yet another accident on Italian roads which had a tragic balance. A car skidded and went off the road and the 4 very young boys who were on board all lost their lives. Their names were Natasha Baldacci, Gabriele Marghi, Nico Dolfi and Luana Ballini. She the latter was only 17 years old, the others were little more than adults.

A dramatic awakening what all the inhabitants of have lived San Giustino Umbro and other municipalities throughout the area in the province of Perugia.

In the night, one Fiat Panda with four very young boys on board, it ended up off the road and crashed violently against the retaining wall of a bridge.

The budget, as mentioned, was very black. All the passengers in the car lost their lives. The 118 sanitary ware, the police and the fire brigade arrived on the spot, but they could not help but extract the lifeless bodies of young people and carry out the necessary surveys.

The victims were all local residents. Natasha Baldacci, 22, was from Città di Castello and was driving the car. They were also from Città di Castello Gabriel Marghi And Nico Golfi, both of the same age as the driver. The fourth victim was only 17 years old, his name was Luana Ballini and he was from Monte Santa Maria Tiberina.

Accident in Umbria: the condolences of the mayors

The authorities are now trying to understand what caused the sad accident, but the first hypotheses speak of a loss of grip with the asphalt due to the rain.

In the meantime stay the ache. Pain that affected not only the four families of the boys, but all the inhabitants of San Giustino and other neighboring municipalities.

Luca Secondi, mayor of Città di Castello, the municipality of residence of three of the four boys, released a video message in which he showed all the closeness possible to the families, on his part, of the administration and citizenship. He also canceled all the events scheduled in the municipal area for the day.

Touching also the message of Letizia Michelinimayor of Monte Santa Maria Tiberina, who in addition to offering condolences to the families, underlined the speech on road safety.