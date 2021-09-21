The US military said that it had killed a leader in al-Qaeda, in a confirmation issued shortly after the US-led coalition against militants denied that it had launched any air strike in the Idlib region..

US Central Command spokeswoman Lt. Josie Lynn Linney said, “US forces launched a counter-terrorism raid near Idlib, Syria, targeting a senior al-Qaeda leader.”“.

“According to our initial assessments, we have hit the person we were targeting and there is no indication of civilian casualties,” she added.“.

The American confirmation came shortly after the observatory announced that the air strike targeted a car on the road leading from Idlib to Binnish, in the northeast of the Idlib governorate center..

The observatory confirmed that one of the two leaders who were killed in the raid was “of Tunisian nationality”, while the second was from Yemen or Saudi Arabia. However, he was unable to determine which hardline faction they belonged to.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly al-Nusra) and less influential opposition factions control half of Idlib and its surroundings. The area is home to three million people, nearly half of whom are internally displaced.

These factions are subjected to frequent air strikes by the Syrian army and Russia, as well as the international coalition led by the United States.