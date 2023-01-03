What is a supermoon?

The supermoon is a rare and impressive lunar event that you only catch a glimpse of a few times a year .

When that happens, the sky is filled with a large, bright moon that would dazzle anyone gazing at it .

A supermoon is a combination of two different astronomical effects, specifically when a new or full moon coincides with the “lunar perigee”, which is the point closest to Earth in its monthly orbit. .

The moon must be within 90 percent of its closest distance from Earth to be officially defined as a supermoon .

This means that the moon needs to come close to a distance of 224,865 miles from Earth, and to be a full moon. .

4 supermoons

The world will have a date with 4 giant moons during the year 2023, according to the British newspaper “The Sun”, on the following dates.:

July 3: Pak Moon

August 1: Sturgeon Moon

August 30: Blue Moon

September 29: Harvest Moon

blue Moon

The August 30 supermoon happens to be a blue moon, which is rare.