What is a supermoon?
- The supermoon is a rare and impressive lunar event that you only catch a glimpse of a few times a year.
- When that happens, the sky is filled with a large, bright moon that would dazzle anyone gazing at it.
- A supermoon is a combination of two different astronomical effects, specifically when a new or full moon coincides with the “lunar perigee”, which is the point closest to Earth in its monthly orbit..
- The moon must be within 90 percent of its closest distance from Earth to be officially defined as a supermoon.
- This means that the moon needs to come close to a distance of 224,865 miles from Earth, and to be a full moon..
4 supermoons
The world will have a date with 4 giant moons during the year 2023, according to the British newspaper “The Sun”, on the following dates.:
- July 3: Pak Moon
- August 1: Sturgeon Moon
- August 30: Blue Moon
- September 29: Harvest Moon
blue Moon
The August 30 supermoon happens to be a blue moon, which is rare.
- It occurs when you get the second full moon in a calendar month.
- The moon has nothing to do with the color blue (as does the name), but it is exciting.
- The Blue Moon occurs every 2 or 3 years.
- In rare cases, the thinner moon can occur twice a year, such as in 2018 and 2037..
#blue #moon. #giant #moons
Leave a Reply