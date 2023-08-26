The common symptom, which may sometimes accompany normal situations that do not necessitate fear, such as smoking or taking some medications, should not be neglected altogether because it may be a “red flag” of a serious illness.

“A persistent dry mouth can often be a sign that something is wrong with the body,” said dentist Azad Eromelu.

He added: “When you visit the dentist, we don’t just care about your oral health. We’ve been trained on how to spot some of the broader issues related to your general health as well. If you notice persistent symptoms of dry mouth, you should bring this to light with your GP.”

Dry mouth can be a red sign of 5 diseases, namely: