Acting Police Commissioner John Stanford told reporters during a news conference that police officers arrested between 15 and 20 people, many of them juveniles, and two firearms were also recovered.

Video clips showed groups storming an Apple, Foot Locker, and Lululemon store, wearing masks and head coverings.

“This will not be tolerated. We have made arrests and will continue to make arrests until all individuals responsible for what we saw tonight are arrested,” Stanford said.

He urged anyone who knows anyone involved in looting or trying to sell stolen goods to report it to the police.

“Give us this information so we can apprehend and arrest these people. Our city cannot tolerate this kind of nonsense,” he said.