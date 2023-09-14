Giulio, Gianluca and Fernando were three family fathers, before being three workers: the pain and anger for their disappearance was enormous

The details of the names have been made known three workers who lost their lives yesterday morning in Casalbordino, in the province of Chieti, in an explosion that occurred in a company for the disposal and recovery of explosive materials. Their names were Giulio Romano, Gianluca De Santis and Fernando Di Nella and they were 56, 40 and 56 years old respectively.

A tremendous roar was heard throughout the area yesterday morning in Casalbordino. The explosion had materialized at the Sabino Explosivesa company that deals with the reclamation and recovery of explosive materials of a military nature.

The toll was tragic. Unfortunately for three workers there was nothing to be donewhile two others were fortunately only injured.

The first, Giulio Romano56 years old from Casalbordino, as reported by the Abruzzo newspaper The center era escaped to the similar tragedy that occurred in the same plant in December of 2020as he had changed his shift with a colleague.

There are dozens for him, as well as for the other two workers, i condolence messages appeared on wen in the last few hours. Messages of disbelief, immense pain, but also of anger.

The second one, Gianluca De SantisHe was only 40 years old and was nevertheless a very expert and respected worker.

He lived in Palatain the province of Campobasso, and every day he traveled by car for about an hour to reach his workplace, and then took the same route in the evening to return to his two children.

Many messages have also arrived for him on social media, one of which also from Maria Di Levafirst citizen of Palata, who defined this as a huge tragedy, which causes unbearable torment.

The last of the three workers who died yesterday was called Fernando Di Nella and like his colleague Giulio Romano he was also 56 years old. He was originally from Lanciano. There was so much pain and anger among those who knew him.

It’s difficult for everyone to find an explanation and one resignation to a fate so cruel and unjust that it took away three family men who had always been hard workers.