Manon Aubry

MEP (FI) and co-chair of the group of the European United Left (UEL)

How do you react to this agreement reached at the last minute?

Manon Aubry This is necessary to avoid a “no deal” which would have been terrible for the European Union as well as for Great Britain. Now, no one has grown out of these negotiations. We have only had all the elements contained in this compromise since Saturday. Several questions arise around this agreement. The first is democratic. Discussions concluded on December 24 and we were immediately asked to vote and ratify the text between Christmas and New Year’s Day. In other words, we are asked to analyze 1,500 pages of agreement in the space of a few days. This is not serious for such an important, even historic agreement. Worse, it comes into force on January 1, even before we vote. The European Parliament is faced with a fait accompli, which calls out to us about the room for maneuver left to MEPs. However, it is the only body which emanates from a direct vote and which remains co-decision-maker on this agreement. In the eyes of the negotiators, it is therefore obvious that the European Parliament is ratifying it.

Besides the democratic aspect, does this text raise other sources of concern?

Manon Aubry The other emergency relates to unfair competition and the protection of the European Union against social, ecological and fiscal dumping which could quickly take place at our doors from Great Britain. What emerges from the document, published on Saturday, hardly reassures us. No dynamic alignment of social, environmental and fiscal standards is planned. This means concretely that the British will be able to sell their products in Europe, without customs barriers and without quotas, while not respecting European standards and their developments in the coming years. This leaves Britain the possibility of unfair competition to the detriment of workers’ rights and respect for the environment. It is certainly one of the worst trade agreements that Brussels wants to sign.

The last danger that emerges despite the many alerts, especially from unions, concerns the dispute settlement mechanism. In the event of disagreement over compliance with standards, for example, which international arbitration court will be referred to? How are these disputes going to be resolved? By European justice? How can these decisions be enforced once the UK is no longer part of the EU? There is another aspect, little emphasized, is that the United Kingdom becomes a tax haven. This possibility was made clear during the Brexit campaign. This argument has been echoed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has repeatedly announced that he wants to lower taxes, promoting tax evasion.

Faced with these dangers, how can we fight the battle in the European Parliament?

Manon Aubry The priority now is to scrupulously analyze this agreement with the help of many lawyers, because it is a precedent. The various free trade treaties that we have denounced have little connection with such a voluminous and important text in history. From this parliamentary analysis work will result our vote on the occasion of a session scheduled for January 18-21. We can clearly oppose this type of trade agreement which does not take into account the rights of workers and demonstrate that we are not a registry. This refusal is by no means foreseen among the various scenarios of the negotiators.