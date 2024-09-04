Pedophile Teacher Admits to Abusing 307 Children in Court

A pedophile teacher he is on trial and the accusation is very serious: sexual abuse of 307 children. The Case of Ashley Paul Griffith is destined to go down in history and involves not only Australiawhere the teacher was born, but also Italy. Griffith in fact taught and abused children even in a school of Pisa. He decided to come clean and admitted that having committed all the crimes he was charged with. A horrifying confession. The police – reports La Nazione – called him “Australia’s Worst Pedophile“. The 46-year-old former child care worker, on trial in the Queensland District Court, confessed to 307 sexual offences involving children in his care. Brisbane, in Sydney, and in Italy, in Pisawhere he worked for a period.

The violence occurred between 2007 and 2022. The turning point in the investigation came in 2022, thanks to a recurring detail in the background of many of these videos: they were sheets traceable to a specific manufacturer That supplied child care centers of Queensland to help trace Griffith. Many burst into tears when they heard Ashley Paul’s confession Griffith before Justice Anthony Rafter. Griffith appeared in a striped polo shirt and jeans and stood as the charges were read. He said “guilty” in a calm voice as each of the charges was read by a judge’s aide and occasionally nodded. The Australian Federal Police said they identified all the victims and informed the families.