One of the worst kicks in England football, video

In an English football match, more exactly of the FA Youth Cupa play was presented that goes around the world.

a player of wolves rHe received a nine-month ban after injuring his rival, Will Alves of Leicester City.



Alves was moving with the ball, but was brought down with a kick that has been considered in England as “one of the worst in history.”

broken knee

The 17-year-old midfielder reportedly received medical attention after the heavy tackle.

The doctors indicated that he broke his knee and that the disability will be about nine months.

The organizers of the contest, based on the rules of the tournament, applied the strong sanction to Alves for the hard entry.

GO ON GO ON? 😳 This youth gave one of the worst kicks in the history of the FA Youth Cup. The Wolves boy is going to receive a 9-month ban since that will be the time it will take for the Leicester boy to recover. What do you think?pic.twitter.com/HQllKsZhNz – English Ascent (@AscensoInglesok) December 24, 2022

