One of the worst kicks in England football, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Gabriel Jesus scores for Arsenal against Leicester.
Gabriel Jesus scores for Arsenal against Leicester.
It happened in an FA Youth Cup match.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 25, 2022, 09:14 A.M.
In an English football match, more exactly of the FA Youth Cupa play was presented that goes around the world.
a player of wolves rHe received a nine-month ban after injuring his rival, Will Alves of Leicester City.
(Pelé: one of his daughters recounts how the soccer star spent Christmas)
(Video: the distressing moment of the collapse of the stands of a stadium in Egypt)
Alves was moving with the ball, but was brought down with a kick that has been considered in England as “one of the worst in history.”
broken knee
The 17-year-old midfielder reportedly received medical attention after the heavy tackle.
The doctors indicated that he broke his knee and that the disability will be about nine months.
The organizers of the contest, based on the rules of the tournament, applied the strong sanction to Alves for the hard entry.
(Crazy: fan gets a tattoo on his face in tribute to Messi, video) (Mourning: in strange events they beat and shoot a footballer)
GO ON GO ON? 😳 This youth gave one of the worst kicks in the history of the FA Youth Cup. The Wolves boy is going to receive a 9-month ban since that will be the time it will take for the Leicester boy to recover. What do you think?pic.twitter.com/HQllKsZhNz
– English Ascent (@AscensoInglesok) December 24, 2022
Sports
December 25, 2022, 09:14 A.M.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#worst #kicks #England #football #video
Leave a Reply