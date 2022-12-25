Monday, December 26, 2022
One of the worst kicks in England football, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 25, 2022
in Sports
Arsenal vs. leicester

Gabriel Jesus scores for Arsenal against Leicester.

Gabriel Jesus scores for Arsenal against Leicester.

It happened in an FA Youth Cup match.

In an English football match, more exactly of the FA Youth Cupa play was presented that goes around the world.

a player of wolves rHe received a nine-month ban after injuring his rival, Will Alves of Leicester City.

Alves was moving with the ball, but was brought down with a kick that has been considered in England as “one of the worst in history.”

broken knee

The 17-year-old midfielder reportedly received medical attention after the heavy tackle.

The doctors indicated that he broke his knee and that the disability will be about nine months.

The organizers of the contest, based on the rules of the tournament, applied the strong sanction to Alves for the hard entry.
Sports

