The town of Barsalogho, 30 kilometers north of Kaya, the capital of the Center-North region in Burkina Faso, was the target of a terrorist attack that last August 24th caused more than 150 victims, including 22 Christians. Aid to the Church in Need (ACS) announced this today on its website, citing its own local sources. Among the victims there are women, children and elderly peopleThe attack, which reportedly lasted for hours, was the third this month and one of the deadliest in the history of the country, which has been plagued by Islamic terrorism since 2015.

According to several local media reports, residents of the Barsalogho community were digging defensive trenches to protect themselves from terrorist attacks, when More than 100 jihadists appeared on motorcycles and opened fire with automatic weapons on civilians and soldiers. Local sources told ACS that the number of dead was so high that it was not possible to bury all the victims within three days.

Previously, two terrorist attacks were carried out in Nayala province, Boucle du Mouhoun region. On 4 August, armed men entered the village of Nimina and kidnapped over 100 men aged between 16 and 60, whose current whereabouts are unknown. Then, on 20 August, local sources told ACS of attacks in the villages of Mogwentenga and Gnipiru, after which part of the population fled.

Monsignor Théophile Nare, bishop of the diocese of Kaya, described the incident as a ‘tragedy of unprecedented proportions since the beginning of the terrorist attacks’‘. In a message addressed to the faithful in the aftermath of the devastating attack, the prelate called for a day of mourning for tomorrow, Wednesday, August 28. In the statement, sent to ACS, the bishop also called on people to three days of intense prayer to ”repair all attacks on human life” in which the blood of innocent people has been shed.

This latest wave of violence is part of a tragic series of attacks that have plunged Burkina Faso into a deep crisis since 2015. The country is in a persistent state of insecurity and fear due to the increasing brutality. ACN has implemented 76 projects in the country over the past year to provide assistance to those affected by terrorism and to support the local Church.